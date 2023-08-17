Do you expect James Harden to be traded before the Sixers’ season starts?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Nearly two months ago, it was reported the Sixers point guard James Harden would exercise his $35.6 million player option for 2023-24, with the desire to be traded elsewhere, ideally the Los Angeles Clippers.

After some reportedly unproductive negotiations with the Clippers and a lack of avid suitors around the league, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Philadelphia has “ended trade talks” and will “bring him back to training camp for the start of the season.”

That news broke Saturday evening. Since then, word from Harden’s side has made he clear he holds “no plans” to participate in training camp. He also lambasted Sixers general manager Daryl Morey this week, calling him a liar and saying he has no wishes to be part of any organization with him moving forward. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne followed up that news by noting that’s merely the start of how he intends to make life “uncomfortable” for Philadelphia.

Call it whatever you wish — a stalemate, a crossroads, etc. — it appears these sides are at a tenuous, discordant impasse.

So, as training camp and the 2023-24 regular season approach, do you think Harden will be dealt before then or will he begin the year as a member of the Sixers? Let us know!