The NBA announces In-Season Tournament schedule

The 2023-24 NBA schedule continues to leak in bits and pieces as the slate was released for the brand new in-season tournament. The Sixers’ four opponents they’ll take on in group play were released earlier this summer, but we now know when and where those games will take place.

While group play will start as early as Nov. 3, the Sixers’ first tournament night will be Nov. 10 at the Detroit Pistons.

The Sixers will be able to move in this tourney by having the best record of their pool, but the team with the best pool record in their conference who comes in second place will advance as a wild card team as well — it’s honestly more complicated than I thought it would be.

Either way, if the Sixers win the whole thing or get bounced in the second round, it will be morbidly humorous.

These four games, as well as the quarterfinals and semi-finals for teams that make it that far, will all count as regular season games towards the standings too.