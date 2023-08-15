New ‘Out of Site’ Pod: Morey vs. Harden, who is to blame?

It is never normal when it is an offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers.

This year’s disgruntled Sixers player is James Harden — who was traded for another disgruntled Sixers player in Ben Simmons. At an event in China, Harden spoke to a group of people where he called Team President Daryl Morey a “liar” and that he will “never play for an organization that he is a part of.”

What happened to a relationship that was the talk of the league when Harden was in Houston? Did the Sixers really intend to offer him a two or three year deal but were really, really worried about tampering? Or did they go quiet on him hoping he’d opt in, and not really minding if he’d get upset and demand a trade? Or something in between?

Now that he has soured on Morey, what do the Sixers do with training camp right around the corner?

They can’t trade Harden to his preferred destination (the Los Angeles Clippers. Okay, they could, but the return might now be even less than what the Clippers were offering before this blew up.

They can’t possibly think having Harden on the roster to start the season is a good idea... right? At the very least, something has to get worked out by mid/late October or November.

Adio Royster and David Early give their thoughts on what happened, how we got here, and what the Sixers organization does now.

