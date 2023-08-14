SB Nation Reacts: Kelly Oubre Jr. overwhelming favorite among remaining free agent wings for Sixers fans

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The remaining free agent market is scarce. The Philadelphia 76ers’ wing depth is scarce. However, there are a few players still available who could potentially bolster Philadelphia on the perimeter, including Kelly Oubre Jr. and Javonte Green.

According to a recent survey, between those two options, Oubre is the clear preference for Sixers fans, with more than 60 percent of them labeling him as their free agent wing target. Staying quiet and signing nobody received 23 percent of the vote, far more than Green’s 8 percent. Derrick Jones Jr. garnered some recognition, but the poll was created shortly before he agreed to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks last week, so that’s now immaterial.

Oubre averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game with the Charlotte Hornets last season. He’s a talented scorer and cutter, but has long struggled with playmaking and defensive consistencies. Regardless, it’s evident that a certain sect of Sixers fans would like the team to sign him and help shore up a depleted forward room.

