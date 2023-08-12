Sixers to sign Summer League standout Javonte Smart to Exhibit 10 deal

The Sixers will sign guard Javonte Smart to an Exhibit 10 contract, a source confirms to Liberty Ballers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

If you watched the Sixers in Summer League action, Smart, two-way guard Terquavion Smith and 2021 first-round pick Jaden Springer were the standouts. In eight games in Utah and Las Vegas, Smart averaged 15.2 points and 5.1 assists in 26.3 minutes a game.

Smart, 24, was named Second Team All-SEC during his junior year. He went undrafted out of LSU in 2021. The Jackson Hole, Wyoming native had cups of coffee with the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, playing in 17 NBA games during the 2021-22 season.

He spent the 2022-23 season with the Birmingham Squadron, the G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans. There he averaged 13.6 points and 3.1 assists a night.

As a refresher, an Exhibit 10 deal is basically a glorified camp invite with a financial incentive for the player to join the team’s G League affiliate. In this case, Smart will participate in training camp with the Sixers before likely spending the season with the Delaware Blue Coats.