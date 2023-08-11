Report: Sixers to play Bucks for 2023-24 season opener

We’ve slowly been finding out some of the key games for the start of the 2023-24 NBA schedule, and now we know who the Sixers will be up against in their season opener.

It won’t be an easy one...

As Shams Charania reported, the Sixers’ first game will come on the road against the Bucks on Oct. 26 for the first TNT Thursday.

Two more key games on NBA season schedule:



Season opener: 76ers @ Bucks on Oct. 26



So that’s 76ers-Bucks and Suns-Lakers on first TNT Thursday.



— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2023

With the James Harden situation still undecided, and the Sixers’ bench taking a real hit with the departures of backups like Georges Niang, Shake Milton and Jalen McDaniels in free agency, going against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will immediately give Philly a serious test. Hopefully Joel Embiid can open the season on a high note and we’re treated to a fun matchup right away.

This week, we also found out that the NBA will be starting next season with an opening night of Lakers @ Nuggets and Suns @ Warriors. And as for the Sixers specifically, they’ll also be playing Jimmy Butler and the Heat on Christmas Day.

It’s been a grind of an offseason this year, with ongoing Harden trade saga and countless non-updates about how little (nothing) is happening, but thankfully actual NBA basketball is gradually approaching again.