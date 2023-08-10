NBA Christmas Day games leak with Sixers reportedly heading to South Beach

Just hours after the opening night schedule was leaked for the 2023-24 season, the five games scheduled for Christmas Day were reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Sixers will take on the reigning Eastern Conference champions the Miami Heat in what appears to be the second game of the slate.

NBA’s Christmas Day games for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium:



Bucks @ Knicks

76ers @ Heat

Celtics @ Lakers

Mavericks @ Suns

Warriors @ Nuggets — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2023

This will be the second season in a row the Sixers will be in action on Christmas, and the fifth time the team has played on the day in Joel Embiid’s career.

It will be the team’s second straight Christmas on the road as well. Last year they knocked off the New York Knicks 119-112 in Madison Square Garden by strong performance by Embiid and James Harden.