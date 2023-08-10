 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Christmas Day games leak with Sixers reportedly heading to South Beach

Joel Embiid can spend Christmas with his pal Jimmy Butler when the Sixers visit the Heat.

By Josh Grieb
2022 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Just hours after the opening night schedule was leaked for the 2023-24 season, the five games scheduled for Christmas Day were reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Sixers will take on the reigning Eastern Conference champions the Miami Heat in what appears to be the second game of the slate.

This will be the second season in a row the Sixers will be in action on Christmas, and the fifth time the team has played on the day in Joel Embiid’s career.

It will be the team’s second straight Christmas on the road as well. Last year they knocked off the New York Knicks 119-112 in Madison Square Garden by strong performance by Embiid and James Harden.

