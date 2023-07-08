Summer Sixers Hang on to Start Vegas Session with a Win over Knicks

The Sixers held on 110-101 to knock off the New York Knicks in their first game of the Las Vegas Summer League. Jaden Springer once again was the high scorer with 23 points for Philadelphia, as seven different Sixers scored in double figures.

Here are some quick thoughts on the win.

It was Filip Petrusev’s best game of the summer so far, as the Serbian big man putting up 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting. He was fairly assertive early, but only attempted one field goal in the fourth quarter.

Petrusev has a fairly nice jumper, a quality many of the backup bigs for the pro Sixers as of late, have lacked. Still, even in his best game so far, he still felt MIA for a large portion of the minutes he played.

This was Ricky Council IV’s best offensive game when it comes to not dunking the ball. He had a couple drives to set himself up for layups and also got a couple of midrange jumpers to fall.

It was a bounce back game for D.J. Steward, who did not end the Utah session on a high note. He responded with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting, and did a lot more initiating of the offense than he did at any point in Utah.

Both his handle and his jump shot look fairly shaky, but his floater is pretty much knockdown.

Greg Brown III also had his best game of the summer so far. Another Sixer who was very quiet in Utah, Brown III came out today with 11 points, shooting 4-of-6 from the field and blocked three shots.

With the Paul Reed situation unfolding the way it is, it may be that one of these big men has a chance to make an impact on the main roster, though none of the bigs so far have flashed any signs of being an NBA rotation player.

The next Sixers Summer League contest will take place Monday night at 8 p.m. ET against the Dallas Mavericks.