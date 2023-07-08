Summer Sixers vs. New York Knicks Open Thread

After three games in Salt Lake City, the action has shifted to Las Vegas for the NBA’s main summer event. Assistant coach Rico Hines took the reins from Nick Nurse for the final game in Utah, and will continue to be the head man on the bench for the Summer Sixers in Vegas.

With the day off for travel yesterday, we should probably expect the primary Summer starters to go back to logging heavy minutes. Regardless of who has been on the floor, we’ve seen competitive, energetic play from this Philadelphia bunch. We’ll see how they fare against New York, who are rocking this roster for Summer League play:

Knicks announce 2023 Summer League roster pic.twitter.com/fP1Fy214JQ — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) July 3, 2023

We see a couple of familiar names at the top of that list in Delaware Blue Coats players Charlie Brown Jr. and Michael Foster Jr. A former St. Joe’s Hawk, Brown appeared in 19 games for the Sixers’ main club back during the 2021-22 season. Meanwhile, Foster played one minute of mop-up time for the Sixers last year. Like the Sixers, the Knicks had no picks in the 2023 NBA draft. Rookie Jaylen Martin from Overtime Elite was signed to a two-way contract by New York earlier this week.

Tune in and follow along in the comments to see if the Summer Sixers can begin blazing a path to the ultimate prize — an NBA Summer League title.

Game Details

Who: (Summer) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (Summer) New York Knicks

When: 5:00 pm EST

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Watch: NBA TV