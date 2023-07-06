Summer Sixers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Open Thread

Philadelphia concludes its three games in Salt Lake City Summer League tonight before heading over to Las Vegas for the main event. After losing to Memphis in their opener on Monday, the Summer Sixers rebounded for the 104-94 victory last night against host Utah. Six players scored in double figures for Philadelphia, led by 19 points from Javonte Smart.

Smart has looked good in both games and might be someone the Sixers will look to bring into the fold. He had cups of coffee with both Milwaukee and Miami during the 2021-22 season before spending all of last season in the G League with Birmingham. Undrafted rookie Azuolas Tubelis hasn’t been a main part of the rotation thus far in Summer League play, so you could conceivably see that two-way contract slot open up later this offseason for someone like Smart.

With tonight being the second night of a back-to-back, it wouldn’t be surprising for Nick Nurse to give extended minutes to players who received zero-to-little time in the first two games. That cuts both ways, though, which would be a shame if Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren takes a seat tonight. The 2022 second overall pick is back on the court after missing all of last season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. You’d have to imagine he gets a rest after playing 31 minutes last night, much to Sixers fans’ disappointment.

Here’s the rest of the Oklahoma City roster:

Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League roster announced



Featuring Chet Holmgren & Jalen Williams pic.twitter.com/EkECNy6qqG — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) July 1, 2023

A couple members of that stacked Summer League roster are out due to injury. Jalen Williams sat out last night with a glute injury, Keyontae Johnson with a right hamstring injury, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl with a sprained ankle. If some of the Thunder’s regular starters sit out tonight, could we see former Sixer Zhaire Smith take the floor?

Through two games, the Summer Sixers have played a high-energy, entertaining style of basketball. Hopefully that continues tonight and Philadelphia can exit Utah with a winning record. Follow along here in the comments to find out what happens in this nationally-televised affair.

Game Details

Who: (Summer) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (Summer) Oklahoma City Thunder

When: 7:00 pm EST

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Watch: ESPN2