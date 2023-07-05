The Sixers are signing Mo Bamba to a one-year deal

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers will sign center Mo Bamba to a one-year deal. A source has confirmed that news to Liberty Ballers. Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice reported Bamba’s deal is a minimum contract.

“Philadelphia is bringing in Bamba with the intention of keeping restricted free agent Paul Reed, but Bamba gives the Sixers some security behind Joel Embiid if they do lose Reed,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Selected fifth overall in 2018, Bamba spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the Orlando Magic before being moved to the Los Angeles Lakers around the February trade deadline. He struggled with injuries and never really carved out a consistent role during his time in Los Angeles, and was waived by the Lakers late last month.

The former Texas big man is a stretch 5 who’s buried 35.9 percent of his career long balls, including 38.3 percent over the past two years. Back in 2021-22, Bamba tallied a career-high 32 points against the Sixers, going 7 of 8 beyond the arc. He also attended Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Bamba holds career averages of 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.