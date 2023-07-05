 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Mutual interest between Sixers and Paul Reed in coming back to Philadelphia

Jake Fischer made clear the expectation is that Reed will remain a Sixer.

By Jackson Frank
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Five days after the 2023 free agency period kicked off, news on the restricted free agency front has moved somewhat slowly, although the likes of Cameron Johnson, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have all agreed to lucrative long-term deals.

Among those restricted free agents yet to make any noise is Philadelphia 76ers reserve center Paul Reed. However, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on Wednesday that “by all accounts, Philadelphia intends to bring back Reed and that interest is mutual.”

The Sixers recently watched as various rotation players in Georges Niang, Shake Milton and Jalen McDaniels all departed for new teams last week, and restocked the guard rotation by signing veteran Patrick Beverley. Reed’s presumptive return helps shore up depth that, at the moment, is a good bit worse than last season, with nobody slotted to replicate Niang and McDaniels’ production.

Reed’s third year in the league was by far his finest yet, as he cemented himself a rotational mainstay by midseason. He averaged 4.2 points (62 percent true shooting) and 3.8 rebounds per game, and should continue progressing heading into his age-24 campaign.

