Summer Sixers vs. Utah Jazz Open Thread

Despite leading for most of the contest, the Summer Sixers dropped their opening game in Salt Lake City Summer League on Monday, 94-92. They’ll continue on with the league’s three-game, round-robin play tonight, when they take on the Jazz.

If Monday’s game was an early indication, two-way signing Terquavion Smith is going to be a guy to watch this summer. Smith led the Sixers against Memphis with 18 points, flashing deep range and a confident stroke in shooting 4-of-10 from three. Meanwhile, third-year guard Jaden Springer showed off the remarkable defensive skills we’ve come to expect, but the perimeter offensive game was lacking. That swing skill set remains the open question as to whether Springer will find a consistent role in Nick Nurse’s rotation this season.

Tonight’s opponent, Utah, lost to Oklahoma City in their opener, 95-85. All five starters finished in double figures for the Jazz, led by 18 points from the 16th overall pick in this summer’s draft, Keyonte George out of Baylor. Utah’s two other first-round picks in their latest draft class were both out with injuries. Ninth overall pick Taylor Hendricks has a right hamstring strain and 28th selection Brice Sensabaugh is recovering from left knee surgery.

Here’s the full Utah roster:

Jazz’s Salt Lake City Summer League roster: pic.twitter.com/cLAxjX94af — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) June 28, 2023

Can Nick Nurse grab his first win with Philadelphia? Find out tonight and follow along in the comments.

Game Details

Who: (Summer) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (Summer) Utah Jazz

When: 9:00 pm EST

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Watch: NBA TV