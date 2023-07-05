Report: Restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle plans to sign offer sheet with Dallas Mavericks

News broke Wednesday afternoon that former Sixers Matisse Thybulle, a restricted free agent of the Portland Trail Blazers, plans to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks. Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report was the first to break the news.

Thybulle’s offer sheet with the Blazers is worth approximately $6.3 million, so we can expect the Mavericks’ offer is more than that. It’s worth noting that the Mavericks have a full mid-level exception untouched, which is worth roughly $12.4 million per season.

Now, the Blazers have a decision to make. They have the right to match this offer sheet and bring Thybulle into the fold if they so choose. We all know Thybulle is a tremendous defender, but his offensive limitations have held him back for the majority of his career. They may balk at what is a seemingly high offer for a one-way talent.

The Blazers also have to factor that they’re on the verge of a new era for their franchise, with the Damian Lillard trade request overshadowing everything. Thybulle isn’t old at 26 years old, but he also doesn’t fit their new rebuilding timeline.

The Sixers traded Thybulle at the deadline, along with a second-round draft pick, for what became Jalen McDaniels and two future second-round draft picks. McDaniels will not be a Sixer next season, as he agreed to a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors a few days ago.

When the offer sheet is signed will affect how long the Blazers will have to match or let Thybulle join Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.