SB Nation Reacts: Fans quite low on Sixers offseason

Among the departures of Georges Niang, Shake Milton and Jalen McDaniels, the trade request from James Harden, and minor signings in free agency thus far, it’s not been an inspiring offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers.

After they lost in the second round last spring, they look like a worse team heading into the 2023-24 season and well below the championship standard they’re wishing to achieve. Nick Nurse has replaced Doc Rivers as head coach. Patrick Beverley will fill the minutes vacated by Milton as a backup guard. Reserve centers Paul Reed, Mo Bamba and Montrezl Harrell were all signed or retained to provide frontcourt depth behind superstar Joel Embiid.

Amid these moving parts, it appears Sixers fans are quite discontented with the team’s offseason. Fifty-one percent of participants in a recent poll gave the offseason a D or F grade.

Philadelphia still holds some avenues for change or improvement, including the return package on a Harden deal, the tax payer’s mid-level exception and a $2.4 million traded player exception. Regardless, it’s completely understandable why fans are unhappy with the direction of the franchise, one that touts title hopes but are presumably farther from reaching them than they were a few months ago.

