Terquavion Smith, Javonte Smart stand out as Summer Sixers fall to Grizzlies

Basketball has returned... sort of. The Sixers kicked off the Salt Lake City Summer league session with a 94-92 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Despite having zero 2023 draft picks, we got our first glimpse of undrafted rookies Ricky Council IV and Terquavion Smith. Jaden Springer and 2021 second-rounder Filip Petrusev also returned for the Summer Sixers.

After starting the game shooting 1 of 9, Philly went on an 18-7 run to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish until there was 40 seconds left in the game. They weren’t able to hold off the Memphis comeback however, as David Roddy made the go-ahead layup with nine seconds left.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

Smith’s performance was easily the most exciting. He let it fly early and often, leading the Sixers with 18 points. He was 6 of 16 from the field, and 4 of 10 from deep as he tried his best to preserve the lead in the fourth quarter.

The other undrafted rookie, Council IV, was quiet for most of the game, but tried to bring the rim down on two different dunk attempts. His first was unsuccessful, but he was able to complete this in transition in the third quarter.

Ricky Council IV MONSTER SLAM



Council IV finished with 11 points on eight shots, with six rebounds but zero assists.

It wasn’t a shocker to see Springer being a nuisance on the defensive end. This is his third summer league, and he probably shouldn’t still be here, but he was still all over the place tonight with four stocks on the defensive end. His shots weren’t falling for him, he was 3 of 11 from the field and 0 of 4 from three, but he didn’t hesitate in getting those shots up.

Petrusev was rather quiet tonight, going just 2 of 5 from the field, but he did manage to get to the free throw line eight times.

If there was one player off the bench tonight who stood out for the Sixers, it was Javonte Smart. Smart has had a cup of coffee in the league, playing 17 games for the Bucks and Heat in the 2021-22 season. With 21 Memphis turnovers, Smart had plenty of chances to show off his length in transition. He finished the game with 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting and four assists.

The Summer Sixers will take the court next Wednesday night, when they take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on NBA TV.