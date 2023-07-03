Summer Sixers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview and Open Thread

For Philadelphia 76ers fans eager to see new head coach Nick Nurse coaching on the sidelines, you don’t have to wait until the fall. He’ll be leading the way for the Summer Sixers as they play three games in the Salt Lake City Summer League, starting tonight against Memphis.

Nurse has been very hands-on with the Summer Sixers. This quote from Jaden Springer about Nurse was interesting (per Ky Carlin of SixersWire):

“He came on strong. I can tell he’s a coach he really wants to help the players learn and want to teach and then he stopped the drills, stepping in, and give us points in what to do here and there, like it’s great. I haven’t seen that too much since I’ve been in the league, but that’s been very special to me.”

Nurse has already been working with new two-way player Ricky Council IV on his shooting form.

I’ll be interested to see how many games Springer plays this summer before potentially getting the “Too Good for Summer League” hook. Aside from him and Council, here’s the full roster for the Summer Sixers:

Terquavion Smtih and Azuolas Tubelis are the other new two-way guys, with Marcus Bagley the new Exhibit 10 deal. I’m curious to see what strides draft-and-stash guy Filip Petrusev has made, considering he was on the infamous Sixers draft night whiteboard.

As for tonight’s opponent, here’s the Memphis Grizzlies Summer League roster:

hot grizz summer. we up. pic.twitter.com/0d8di0WKYN — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) July 1, 2023

Like the Sixers, the Grizzlies have no 2023 first round picks on their Summer League roster; the 25th overall pick was sent out as part of the Marcus Smart trade. However, both of their 2022 first-rounders, Jake LaRavia and David Roddy, will be participating. Roddy, of course, was selected with the pick the Sixers sent to Memphis in the De’Anthony Melton deal.

Philadelphia’s offseason has been extremely underwhelming, to say the least. While we all await the next shoe to drop in the James Harden saga, I’m sure a couple Jaden Springer threes will reel us sickos right back in the boat with this franchise. Tune in tonight and follow along with the action in the comments.

Game Details

Who: (Summer) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (Summer) Memphis Grizzlies

When: 7:00 pm EST

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Watch: NBA TV