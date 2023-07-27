Report: Elton Brand ‘will continue to draw consideration’ from teams for possible president roles

In the ever-changing landscape of the NBA, notable figures in the front office often catch the attention of other teams seeking to strengthen their leadership ranks. One such figure is Elton Brand, who, despite a swift promotion through the ranks, saw his time as a lead executive with the Philadelphia 76ers come to an abrupt end when Daryl Morey took over as team president.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reports that Elton Brand will be one of several figures that continue to draw consideration from teams seeking a team president:

“Elton Brand was the Sixers’ chief executive until Philadelphia hired Daryl Morey as team president. Brand, still the Sixers’ GM and another Duke product, will continue to draw consideration from teams after handling only a limited run as the Sixers’ No. 1. Bulls general manager Marc Eversley, a former Nike executive, is another longtime front-office figure in line to be interviewed for a leading chair.”

Post-retirement as a player, the Sixers hired Brand after a brief one-year tenure as the then-87ers (now Delaware Blue Coats) general manager.

Brand went on to trade for both Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris in the 2018-19 season. As we all know, that front office regime didn’t retain Butler, instead opting to sign Al Horford and trade for Josh Richardson — putting the team into a hole that Morey eventually had to correct.

Even though that summer will be looked upon poorly, it seems that teams have confidence in Brand. He is known for being a likable figure, and it appears that he wields some influence in NBA circles.

Though most teams currently have their front offices in place, the unpredictable nature of the league means that things can change rapidly. Recent examples, such as the Charlotte Hornets’ ownership sale or the Portland Trail Blazers’ star trade discussions, serve as reminders of this volatility. It wouldn’t be surprising if Elton Brand emerges as a potential candidate for future open positions in other teams’ front offices.