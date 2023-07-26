How would you grade the Sixers’ offseason so far?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

Since bowing out of the playoffs 2.5 months ago, the Philadelphia 76ers have been rather busy. Gone are rotational players Georges Niang, Shake Milton and Jalen McDaniels, who each bolted elsewhere in free agency. Arriving are Patrick Beverley and Mo Bamba, both of whom signed small deals to join the Sixers earlier this summer.

Filip Petrusev is also coming, having inked a NBA deal to leave Crvena Zvezda after being selected by Philadelphia back in 2021. Ricky Council IV, Terquavion Smith and Azuolas Tubelis all agreed to two-way deals with the franchise. Reserve centers Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed are back with the Sixers, too.

Most notably, of course, James Harden exercised his $35.6 million player option and requested a trade, with his eyes locked on the Los Angeles Clippers, though no deal seems imminent. Eligible for a massive extension, Tyrese Maxey does not appear in line to receive one and will likely enter restricted free agency next summer; messaging from the organization around this decision focuses on maximizing cap space in 2024, so take that how you wish.

At the moment, the Sixers have one open roster spot and the tax payer’s midlevel exception available (~$5 million), as well as a traded player exception (~$2.45 million) from the Matisse Thybulle deal last winter. Knowing all this, how would you grade Philadelphia’s offseason to this point? Let us know!