Report: Mike Longabardi tabbed as new head coach of Delaware Blue Coats

Longabardi has spent 20 years as an NBA assistant, including stints with the Celtics, Suns and Hawks.

By Jackson Frank
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers are hiring Mike Longabardi to be the next head coach of the Delaware Blue Coats. Most recently, Longabardi served as an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks in 2022 and 2023. Prior to that, he’d been an NBA assistant since 2003 for the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings.

After playing collegiately at Newberry College for two years (1991-93), Longabardi got his coaching start in 1996 with Pfeiffer University. He also made stops at Adelphi University, Lafayette College, and Towson Unversity before breaking through to the NBA ranks. He’ll be succeeding Coby Karl as the lead man on the Blue Coats bench. Karl’s coached the Blue Coats since 2021 and guided them to the 2023 G League championship. According to Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck, Karl “is expected to join” Nick Nurse’s staff as a Sixers assistant.

