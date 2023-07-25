Jaylen Brown agrees to five-year, $304 million extension with the Celtics

According to multiple reports, Jaylen Brown will ink a five-year, $304 million supermax extension with the Boston Celtics. The deal is fully guaranteed without a player or team option and has a trade kicker.

BREAKING: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the franchise, per sources. This is the richest deal in NBA history, negotiated by agent Jason Glushon.



Fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker. No player option.

Brown is entering the final season of a four-year, $106.3 million contract that owes him $28.5 million in 2023-24. The 26-year-old wing earned All-NBA Second Team honors last season, averaging 26.6 points (58.1 percent true shooting), 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Alongside Jayson Tatum, he helped lead the Celtics to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell to the Miami Heat, though Brown struggled mightily as a scorer against Miami’s pesky, handsy defense.

Since being drafted in 2016, he’s made two All-Star appearances, one All-NBA Team and been a key player on numerous Eastern Conference Finals squad and one NBA Finals team in 2021-22. He’s a dynamic off-ball scorer whose size at the point-of-attack proves useful in certain matchups (a la against James Harden in the second round), yet has long struggled with his handle, playmaking consistency and off-ball awareness defensively.

Nonetheless, Boston presumably feels confident in his ability to keep developing and continue rising as a co-star next to Tatum while the Celtics aim for this duo to bring the franchise its first title since 2008.