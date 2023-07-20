Sixers managing partner Josh Harris officially buys Washington Commanders

Back in April, the investment group led by Philadelphia 76ers managing partner Josh Harris had reportedly reached an agreement to purchase the NFL’s Washington Commanders for $6 billion from Tanya and Dan Snyder.

Now, it’s official. On Thursday, NFL owners approved the sale of the Philadelphia Eagles’ division-rivals to Harris after years of turmoil and controversy under the Snyders’ watch.

A monumental Washington day: NFL owners now have unanimously approved the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2023

The price tag of $6 billion is the highest ever for a U.S. sports franchise — for comparison, the Denver Broncos sold for $4.6 billion last year. Harris’ investment portfolio now includes the Sixers, the Commanders, the New Jersey Devils and Crystal Palace F.C.

For the Sixers fans reading, this purchase has the potential to be relevant if Harris decides to tighten the purse strings after buying his new team. The Sixers will be subject to the repeater tax (higher tax rates) in 2024-25 if they stay above the luxury tax line this year. That repeater tax rate also skyrockets beginning in 2025-26 for teams under the new NBA collective bargaining agreement. It would be a shame for decisions regarding the Sixers to be dictated by how much money they can save Harris in the wake of his latest purchase.

And for the Eagles fans, I wouldn’t worry too much just yet about the Commanders suddenly becoming a competitive threat just because of the change in ownership. The Devils, under Harris’ ownership for 10 years now, have made the NHL playoffs just twice with him at the helm.

Go Birds.