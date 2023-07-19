James Harden removes Sixers profile picture and bio from social media

It’s another new day in the Sixers-James Harden stalemate. Most recent developments have occurred behind the scenes, but we’ve finally seen a visible change with his social media. Harden has scrubbed his profile picture, which was him in Sixers warmup gear, along with his bio that read “Professional Basketball Player for the Sixers.”

Now, Harden’s social media shows a fashionable, yet generic photo of himself. For what it’s worth, he is still rocking the dual “Uno” chains. He did make good use of the new real estate in his bio, promoting his wine brand’s social handle. Might as well get some publicity out of this, right?

His cover photo also has been updated, with what appears to be a zoomed in picture of a crewneck he’s rocking. It might or might not be connected to everything, but it does say “Don’t ask me anything.”

Given the continuous updates surrounding the Sixers-Harden stalemate, it’s possible that tensions could escalate further in the near future. Speculation about the potential outcome won’t stop anytime soon, as Harden’s enigmatic social media changes add another layer of intrigue to the ongoing drama.