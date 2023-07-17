Sixers sign Filip Petrušev and Ąžuolas Tubelis

The Philadelphia 76ers made two roster moves on Monday by signing Filip Petrušev and Ąžuolas Tubelis. While the specific terms of Petrušev’s deal have not been disclosed, Tubelis will occupy one of the team’s three two-way contract spots, joining Ricky Council IV and Terquavion Smith.

Update: NBC Philly’s Noah Levick reported Petrusev’s deal is for two-years with a “50% partial guarantee in year 1”.

Petrušev, who was chosen as the 50th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has gained valuable experience playing overseas for the past two years. He played for Anadolu Efes in the 2021-22 season and KK Crvena Zvezda in the 2022-23 season. After initially struggling with Efes, Petrušev found success with Zvezda, showcasing solid skills with averages of 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game.

In contrast, Tubelis did not get drafted in the most recent NBA draft. He played three seasons with the Arizona Wildcats, and in his junior year, put up strong statistics with an average of 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds.

With their different contract structures, both players will now have the opportunity to compete in the Sixers’ loaded frontcourt. In addition to Tubelis, the team will have a total of six big men on the roster, including Joel Embiid, Paul Reed, Mo Bamba and Montrezl Harrell — who hasn’t officially signed with the team yet.

The decision to roster such a considerable number of big men may raise some eyebrows. However, there is still ample time before the start of the season and it remains to be seen how things will unfold. Fans and analysts alike will eagerly await the outcome as the team’s dynamics take shape.