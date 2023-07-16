 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Summer Sixers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Open Thread

Let’s watch the last Sixers basketball for a couple months

By Sean Kennedy
2023 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Clippers v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Summer Sixers lost to the Clippers on Friday, 102-91, falling to 1-3 in NBA Summer League in Vegas. Now with one final game before heading to McCarran International, Philadelphia is the appetizer to the first of two semifinal games taking place today in the desert.

The Pelicans have done well in Vegas, going 3-1. However, with three 4-0 teams, only one 3-1 could make the semifinals and New Orleans did not have the top point differential tiebreaker among the seven 3-1 clubs. This is who will be taking the floor this afternoon for the Pelicans:

Connecticut’s Jordan Hawkins was the 14th overall pick in last month’s draft. Dyson Daniels was the 8th overall pick the previous summer and started 11 games for New Orleans last season. E.J. Liddell and Karlo Matkovic were both 2022 second-round picks, but have yet to make their NBA debuts. Their usual fifth starter is Dereon Seabron, who went undrafted last summer, but earned a two-way contract with the Pelicans and appeared in five games for them last season.

There’s nothing really at stake this afternoon, but just think about how there won’t be any Sixers basketball for the next two-plus months. You’ll be begging for hoops like this in the dog days of August. Tune in and follow along with the action in the comments.

Game Details

Who: (Summer) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (Summer) New Orleans Pelicans
When: 3:30 pm EST
Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
Watch: NBA TV, ESPN+

