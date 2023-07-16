Summer Sixers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Open Thread

The Summer Sixers lost to the Clippers on Friday, 102-91, falling to 1-3 in NBA Summer League in Vegas. Now with one final game before heading to McCarran International, Philadelphia is the appetizer to the first of two semifinal games taking place today in the desert.

The schedule for the NBA 2K24 Summer League on Sunday, July 16th, including the Semi-Finals matchups, has been announced.



Check out the full slate below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hbSDNjJ1m5 — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) July 15, 2023

The Pelicans have done well in Vegas, going 3-1. However, with three 4-0 teams, only one 3-1 could make the semifinals and New Orleans did not have the top point differential tiebreaker among the seven 3-1 clubs. This is who will be taking the floor this afternoon for the Pelicans:

Our @NBASummerLeague roster is set!



Assistant Coach Casey Hill will serve as the Summer Pels head coach



Story: https://t.co/Gi6aYSjbtM#Pelicans | @Trip_A_Deal pic.twitter.com/VVnF3EPimf — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 3, 2023

Connecticut’s Jordan Hawkins was the 14th overall pick in last month’s draft. Dyson Daniels was the 8th overall pick the previous summer and started 11 games for New Orleans last season. E.J. Liddell and Karlo Matkovic were both 2022 second-round picks, but have yet to make their NBA debuts. Their usual fifth starter is Dereon Seabron, who went undrafted last summer, but earned a two-way contract with the Pelicans and appeared in five games for them last season.

There’s nothing really at stake this afternoon, but just think about how there won’t be any Sixers basketball for the next two-plus months. You’ll be begging for hoops like this in the dog days of August. Tune in and follow along with the action in the comments.

Game Details

Who: (Summer) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (Summer) New Orleans Pelicans

When: 3:30 pm EST

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Watch: NBA TV, ESPN+