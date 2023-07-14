Summer Sixers drop to 1-3 in Vegas after loss to Clippers

You know that meme of the guy sitting up in his chair with his controller? That was the Clippers in the second half of this one.

The Summer Sixers wrapped up their seeding play by losing 102-91 to the Los Angeles Clippers, despite leading by as much as 21.

The No. 30 pick in the draft Kobe Brown dropped 35 points on 13-of-19 shooting as the Clippers just missed the 13-point margin of victory they needed to advance to the playoffs.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

With nearly everyone struggling to shoot the ball, it took live ball turnovers for the Sixers to build such a big lead. Jaden Springer unsurprisingly was a big part of that, recording five steals on the day.

Springer had a rough day on the offensive side of the ball, and it’s fair to say his performance on offense has been up-and-down. His barreling style off the dribble has resulted in as many baskets or trips to the line as it has lost basketballs. He finished with 15 points, shooting 4-of-10 from the field along with five boards, an assist and two turnovers.

He’s still had some extremely impressive highlights defensively. On top of his five steals, he also blocked three shots.

If there was one positive on the offensive end, it was Jordan Tucker actually started to let it fly!

He’s big and his form looks really good, but for whatever reason, he’s been pretty hesitant to get up a ton of shots in games so far. He got hot in the second quarter, going 3-of-3 from deep with a couple of 28-footers.

The range is there and it was good to see him actually show it off.

The Summer Sixers will have one final game, a consolation game this weekend that has yet to be scheduled.