Summer Sixers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Open Thread

The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers are presumably going to be linked all summer by virtue of James Harden’s trade request. Today, they’ll link up on the court as their Summer League squads square off out in Vegas. Winner gets Terance Mann?

The Summer Sixers lost a nail biter yesterday to Atlanta, 99-98. After sitting out one game, Jaden Springer looked outstanding in his return to action, dropping an efficient 29 points that included a pair of threes and an 11-of-11 line at the charity stripe. Nick Nurse has to be envisioning the role he’ll carve out for Springer in the rotation based upon what he has seen from the 20-year-old in Vegas.

Terquavion Smith came off the bench, but ended up playing 26 minutes and putting up 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting. I’m wondering what the catchphrase is going be for the fan base wanting Smith to see regular minutes with the big club this season. Put Terq to work?

As for the Clippers, here’s a look at their roster this Summer League:

The LA Clippers have announced their 2023 Summer League roster: pic.twitter.com/LTe8MmLcFB — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 1, 2023

Missouri’s Kobe Brown was LA’s 30th overall selection in this summer’s draft. Jordan MIller out of Miami was taken 48th overall. Second-round pick Moussa Diabate was the Clippers’ only selection in the 2022 NBA draft. Los Angeles currently sits at 2-1 and had yesterday off after defeating Memphis on Wednesday.

We’ll see if the Summer Sixers go full force on the second day of a back-to-back. With just two more games of Summer League action until we face the drought leading up to preseason, enjoy what you can.

Game Details

Who: (Summer) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (Summer) Los Angeles Clippers

When: 5:00 pm EST

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Watch: ESPN2