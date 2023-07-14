Report: Harden ‘not backing down’ on trade request

We have yet another report echoing that Sixers guard James Harden still wants a trade out of Philly.

On the most recent episode of the Lowe Post, Zach Lowe stated this tidbit:

“Philly, I guess the wildcard for that will be, we’ve seen what happens when James Harden doesn’t want to be in a situation. He has dogged it multiple times — is he actually going to do that on an expiring contract with his status in the league as a no-brainer max star having clearly taken a hit to the point where he’s not a no-brainer max star and he can’t do whatever he wants and know there’s not a four-year max deal on the other side? Look, I saw Ramona [Shelburne] said this on TV yesterday. I heard the same thing. If you talk to people around [Harden], he’s not backing down. He wants out of Philadelphia. I don’t know when push comes to shove and it’s September and he’s staring down the barrel of a lost season and maybe some lost money [if that will still be the case].”

Quotes start around the seven-minute mark of this Lowe Post Episode

Between this and Shelburne’s report, it’s clear that Harden’s stance hasn’t changed and his camp isn’t shy about letting others know. There’s still plenty of time between training camp in September and now, and there’s no reason for either side to share a change of heart in regards to the trade request.

Unfortunately, we’ll just have to remain in wait-and-see mode, as training camp inches closer and closer and things become more real for both sides. Wake me up when September ends.