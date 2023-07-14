Bulls’ Zach LaVine addresses trade rumors

This NBA offseason hasn’t lacked trade rumors. Chicago’s Zach LaVine has been one of many big names mentioned throughout the summer. Recently, LaVine spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area to address the trade speculation surrounding him.

“It is always rumors,” LaVine told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’ve been with the Bulls for seven years. I’ve had my name in trade talks. You don’t love it, but you understand the business. I’ve been traded before, so you understand it. I always rep my city whichever team I’m playing for to the best, and Chicago’s loved me and called me one of their own since I’ve been there. I don’t see anything happening anytime soon. But if it does, Chicago always has my love.”

LaVine’s been tied to several teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. All reports surrounding LaVine and the Sixers have emphasized that talks were truly preliminary, happening before/during the NBA draft. As of right now, there’s zero evidence of any true traction on a deal happening.

Lavine’s response to these trade rumors is what you’d expect: he acknowledged they exist, reassured his love for Chicago and the Bulls and communicated that he isn’t expecting anything to happen.

As we all know, the NBA world can change in an instant. But for now, it doesn’t seem like LaVine or the Bulls are making massive moves.