Summer Sixers vs. Atlanta Hawks Open Thread

Things were going great for the Summer Sixers on Monday. Despite Jaden Springer sitting out, Bobby Jackson had the club up by 17 points over in the fourth quarter, ready to move to 2-0 in NBA Summer League in Vegas. Then, they went full Sixers, blowing the lead and losing to the Mavericks, 111-103. Never go full Sixers. The dream of a Summer League title is dwindling. We’ll always have the hope for the in-season tournament.

After a couple days off to stew over the loss and course correct, Philadelphia is back on the court this afternoon against Atlanta. The Hawks sit at 2-1, having lost to Sacramento and beaten Denver and Minnesota. Here’s the group Atlanta is rolling with in Nevada:

Atlanta Hawks Summer League Roster announced pic.twitter.com/Be6tWUftlu — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) July 3, 2023

15th overall pick Kobe Bufkin out of Michigan should be an intriguing watch. The Hawks also have a couple of rookie second-round picks on the roster, Mouhamed Gueye and Penn Stater Seth Lundy. Last year’s 16th overall pick AJ Griffin is also on the squad. However, it has been 2022 second-round pick Tyrese Martin leading the team in scoring, averaging 17.0 points through three games.

Before things fell apart in the fourth quarter Monday for Philadelphia, we saw some promising signs. Terquavion Smith’s play-making continues to impress; he had six assists against Dallas. Having played for Bobby Jackson with Stockton in the G League DJ Steward dropped 24 points and has been a great source of offense throughout the summer. It’s between Steward and Javonte Smart as to who has been the most impressive for the Summer Sixers among guys not currently under contract.

A loss today would officially end any hope of entering the four-team Summer League playoffs. On this lazy summer afternoon, click over and follow along in the comments with some of the Sixers of tomorrow (and maybe today, I mean, the main roster isn’t very deep this year).

Game Details

Who: (Summer) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (Summer) Atlanta Hawks

When: 3:30 pm EST

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Watch: NBA TV