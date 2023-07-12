 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Allen Iverson to present Dwyane Wade with Hall of Fame honors

From one No. 3 to another, Allen Iverson will present Dwyane Wade as part of the Hall of Fame class of 2023.

By Harrison Grimm
/ new
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Game Photo by Tom OConnor/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 Basketball Hall Of Fame inductees and presenters were announced Wednesday afternoon, with Allen Iverson presenting Dwyane Wade with the honors.

Wade has been vocal in the past on Iverson’s influence on him, even saying that he was one of the reasons he wore No. 3 throughout his career. Of course, their careers overlapped for many years, battling against each other in the Eastern Conference.

Iverson, a 2016 Hall of Fame Inductee, will now welcome Wade to an all-time honor for the class of 2023. Along with Wade, the class includes Becky Hammon, Dirk Nowitzki, Gary Blair, Gene Bess, Gene Keady, Gregg Popovich, Jim Valvano, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker. Jerry Colangelo will also be present to welcome Keady into the Hall of Fame.

Iverson and Wade are all-time great shooting guards, and it’s fitting that after years of battle that the two will be together for a great honor. The class of 2023 will be enshrined in a month, on Aug. 11 and 12.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers