Allen Iverson to present Dwyane Wade with Hall of Fame honors

The 2023 Basketball Hall Of Fame inductees and presenters were announced Wednesday afternoon, with Allen Iverson presenting Dwyane Wade with the honors.

Full list of @Hoophall presenters next month in Springfield: pic.twitter.com/htGNytqSJW — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 12, 2023

Wade has been vocal in the past on Iverson’s influence on him, even saying that he was one of the reasons he wore No. 3 throughout his career. Of course, their careers overlapped for many years, battling against each other in the Eastern Conference.

Iverson, a 2016 Hall of Fame Inductee, will now welcome Wade to an all-time honor for the class of 2023. Along with Wade, the class includes Becky Hammon, Dirk Nowitzki, Gary Blair, Gene Bess, Gene Keady, Gregg Popovich, Jim Valvano, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker. Jerry Colangelo will also be present to welcome Keady into the Hall of Fame.

Iverson and Wade are all-time great shooting guards, and it’s fitting that after years of battle that the two will be together for a great honor. The class of 2023 will be enshrined in a month, on Aug. 11 and 12.