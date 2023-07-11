Report: Current ‘signals’ are Sixers will keep James Harden

We’re now weeks removed from James Harden’s initial trade request and things appear to be trending towards him returning for next season. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Harden is more likely to be back with the Sixers than to receive a trade in the near future on the Dan Patrick Show.

“I was speaking to a bunch of folks about this Sunday evening. The signals right now is that he will be back with the Philadelphia 76ers...as of right now, with no momentum appearing on a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia still needing what [Harden] does without finding a replacement for him, it looks like there’s a pathway for him to come back to the Sixers next year”

In recent memory, we’ve seen photos of Harden socializing with Sixers teammates at Michael Rubins party, along with Joel Embiid publicly stating that he hoped Harden’s mindset would change (regarding his trade request).

Factoring in McMenamin’s latest update, it sure seems like momentum has swung in favor of Harden suiting up for the Sixers next season.