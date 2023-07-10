Patrick Beverley pleads with James Harden to remain with Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers newcomer and league veteran Patrick Beverley is already doing his part to try to keep James Harden in a Sixers uniform.

Beverley played alongside Harden in the backcourt for the Houston Rockets from 2013 to 2017 — Beverley’s first foray into the NBA after a few years playing professionally overseas. After Pat Bev joined the Sixers on a veteran minimum deal recently, the two are back on the same roster, but a reunion on the court is far from guaranteed.

Harden is reportedly working with the organization to be traded out of the City of Brotherly Love after just about a season and a half with the Sixers. That being said, with the trade request of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard clogging up a lot of trade avenues, moving Harden is proving to be more complicated than perhaps initially expected. The delay in action has left the door open for the Beard to return to the Sixers this upcoming season.

Beverley voiced his thoughts on Harden’s situation loud and clear to reporters at his introductory press conference at the 76ers Practice Facility on Monday.

“I love him. James, I love you, bro. Stay,” Beverley said with a laugh. “But yeah, James is a really good friend of mine — really, really good friend of mine. Our moms are best friends. Coming into the NBA with Houston, it was me and him for six years — my starting buddy. So I’m very familiar with James and I’m excited. I’m excited to get it going. He knows I’m here, so we’ll see.”

That familiarity Beverley has with the 10-time NBA All-Star guard, Beverley added, is part of the reason he is in Philadelphia at all.

“You can’t redo a James Harden so hell yeah, you want him here. Hell yeah, you want him in the locker room. Hell yeah, you want him on the first day of practice,” Beverley explained. “One of my (reasons) for coming here is James Harden was here. So I hope he stays. I hope everybody can work something out or put that behind us and move forward. I think it’s important.”

Beverley pled his case Monday, but he admits he’s right alongside Sixers fans in having to wait to see how the situation ultimately plays out.

“Obviously, players are here to play,” Beverley said. “That decision is definitely above my pay grade.”