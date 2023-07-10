Mavs best Sixers in Summer League but Terq keeps cooking

The 76ers fell to 1-1 in the Las Vegas Summer League when they lost 111-103 to the Dallas Mavericks. Philly blew a 17 point lead in the fourth quarter as a hot shooting night turned sour in the final minutes. The Sixers were cruising over 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three before going on a field goal draught for the final 4:52 of the game.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

It was a second impressive game for DJ Steward who tied for the game high of 24 points, on 8-of-16 shooting. As well as handling the ball a lot, he started taking some threes off the catch in this game, getting a couple of them to fall.

Terquavion Smith had another fun night of shotmaking, going for 18 on 7 of 17 shooting. This felt like his best night in terms of shot quality. He only took a couple three pointers that counted as heaves, and he had several nice finishes inside.

Terquavion Smith finishes at the rim for the tough layup



PHI/DAL into the fourth quarter on ESPNU! #NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/2jYB5dVLLC — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2023

Most of his mistakes and turnovers happen when he’s moving too fast, so it'll be interesting to see how that changes in a more structured environment than summer league.

It takes a real basketball sicko to tune into a draft pick-less summer league team every night. That feeling was really put to the test tonight as Jaden Springer sat out with a right ankle injury. With that being said, it’s lot more relieving to be 100 percent sure the Filip Petrusev minutes won’t matter.

They did blow a 17 point lead in the fourth quarter, so viewers did get the full Sixers experience.

The Sixers next summer league contest will come Thursday afternoon against the Atlanta Hawks at 3:30 p.m. ET.