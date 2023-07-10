 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mavs best Sixers in Summer League but Terq keeps cooking

Summer Sixers can’t hang on to big lead, but Steward and Smith kept it rolling.

By Josh Grieb
2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League - Philadelphia 76ers v Dallas Mavericks Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The 76ers fell to 1-1 in the Las Vegas Summer League when they lost 111-103 to the Dallas Mavericks. Philly blew a 17 point lead in the fourth quarter as a hot shooting night turned sour in the final minutes. The Sixers were cruising over 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three before going on a field goal draught for the final 4:52 of the game.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

It was a second impressive game for DJ Steward who tied for the game high of 24 points, on 8-of-16 shooting. As well as handling the ball a lot, he started taking some threes off the catch in this game, getting a couple of them to fall.

Terquavion Smith had another fun night of shotmaking, going for 18 on 7 of 17 shooting. This felt like his best night in terms of shot quality. He only took a couple three pointers that counted as heaves, and he had several nice finishes inside.

Most of his mistakes and turnovers happen when he’s moving too fast, so it'll be interesting to see how that changes in a more structured environment than summer league.

It takes a real basketball sicko to tune into a draft pick-less summer league team every night. That feeling was really put to the test tonight as Jaden Springer sat out with a right ankle injury. With that being said, it’s lot more relieving to be 100 percent sure the Filip Petrusev minutes won’t matter.

They did blow a 17 point lead in the fourth quarter, so viewers did get the full Sixers experience.

The Sixers next summer league contest will come Thursday afternoon against the Atlanta Hawks at 3:30 p.m. ET.

