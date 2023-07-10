 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Summer Sixers vs. Dallas Mavericks Open Thread

Philadelphia looks to move to 2-0 in Vegas as they take on Dallas.

By Sean Kennedy
2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League - New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

After dispatching the New York Knicks, 110-101, in their Vegas opener, the Summer Sixers return to action tonight against the Mavericks. Dallas lost their opener to Oklahoma City on Saturday night, 91-80. Sixers villain Jared Dudley is coaching this Mavericks summer squad, which automatically makes this a fierce rivalry game. Rico Hines better be showing the guys in the pre-game locker room some video of the Wells Fargo Center showering Dudley with boos.

Here’s the roster for the Dallas group on the opposing sideline tonight:

We’ll have a chance to see Philly native Dereck Lively II in action. The 12th overall pick in this summer’s draft from Duke started and played 16 minutes against the Thunder, tallying four points and five rebounds. 2022 second-round pick Jaden Hardy led all scorers with 24 points. Dallas’ other first-round pick this summer, Olivier-Maxence Prosper out of Marquette, started and scored seven points.

These Summer Sixers games have been fun this month. Follow along on the ESPN family of networks tonight and here in the comments as the Sixers look to make it 2-0 in the desert.

Game Details

Who: (Summer) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (Summer) Dallas Mavericks
When: 8:00 pm EST
Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
Watch: ESPNU

