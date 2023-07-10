Summer Sixers vs. Dallas Mavericks Open Thread

After dispatching the New York Knicks, 110-101, in their Vegas opener, the Summer Sixers return to action tonight against the Mavericks. Dallas lost their opener to Oklahoma City on Saturday night, 91-80. Sixers villain Jared Dudley is coaching this Mavericks summer squad, which automatically makes this a fierce rivalry game. Rico Hines better be showing the guys in the pre-game locker room some video of the Wells Fargo Center showering Dudley with boos.

Here’s the roster for the Dallas group on the opposing sideline tonight:

An updated Dallas Mavericks roster for the 2023 @NBASummerLeague can be found here.



Dallas will tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, July 8 at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.



Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley will serve as the head coach in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/XZlnK9VM1s — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) July 5, 2023

We’ll have a chance to see Philly native Dereck Lively II in action. The 12th overall pick in this summer’s draft from Duke started and played 16 minutes against the Thunder, tallying four points and five rebounds. 2022 second-round pick Jaden Hardy led all scorers with 24 points. Dallas’ other first-round pick this summer, Olivier-Maxence Prosper out of Marquette, started and scored seven points.

For the Sixers, Jaden Springer led the team with 23 points against the Knicks, going 2-of-6 from three. Obviously, the outside shot remains his swing skill to enter the rotation with the big club so we’ll continue to keep an eye on it. Philadelphia matching the offer sheet on Paul Reed after signing Mo Bamba and Montrezl Harrell essentially eliminates any Filip Petrusev speculation, whiteboard or no whiteboard. Terquavion Smith, Ricky Council IV, Javonte Smart, and DJ Steward are the other guys we’re watching. Two-way signing Smith continued to impress against the Knicks, showing better-than-expected court vision leading to five assists, and racking up six stocks. He’s in pole position for ‘guy Sixers fans most clamor for the team to give some minutes to’ come January.

These Summer Sixers games have been fun this month. Follow along on the ESPN family of networks tonight and here in the comments as the Sixers look to make it 2-0 in the desert.

Game Details

Who: (Summer) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (Summer) Dallas Mavericks

When: 8:00 pm EST

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Watch: ESPNU