Source: Sixers to sign veteran Patrick Beverley to one-year deal

Veteran guard Patrick Beverley plans to sign with the Sixers, per ... Patrick Beverley. A league source confirmed to Liberty Ballers that Beverley will sign a one-year, fully guaranteed deal at the veteran minimum.

You’re forgiven if you missed this because Twitter is awful. Here’s a screenshot of the tweet from Patrick Beverley’s podcast account.

The 34-year-old joins the Sixers after spending last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls. His stint with his hometown Bulls went well, as he put a jolt into the team after being bought out by the Lakers. Chicago made the play in, beating the Toronto Raptors on the road and nearly beating the Miami Heat, who went on to represent the East in the Finals.

The three-time All-Defensive Team pick is yet another former Houston Rocket, having spent five seasons there while Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey was running things. He also spent all five of those seasons playing alongside James Harden, whose future with the team is in question. Beverley could also potentially join former Rockets P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.

While his defensive intensity and hustle are as his calling cards, he’s consistently been a good three-point shooter during his career. He’s hit over 37 percent of his shots from deep on over four attempts a game.

It’s a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Sixers. The guard rotation could be a little crowded this season depending on Harden’s status, but Beverley is a fine addition to compete for rotation minutes.