Jalen McDaniels will reportedly sign with Raptors

Jalen McDaniels, the Sixers’ lone pickup at last year’s trade deadline, will reportedly sign with the Toronto Raptors. Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Free agent Jalen McDaniels has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

The athletic wing was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets as part of the deal that sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers. In 24 regular-season games with the Sixers, McDaniels averaged 6.7 points per game and shot a tick over 40 percent from three (on just 1.3 attempts per game).

McDaniels shined to close the season, dropping a team-high 24 points in a surprising win over Atlanta with the Sixers resting several players and the Hawks still fighting for seeding. The 25-year-old looked good in his first career postseason action in a first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets. However, he struggled mightily against the Boston Celtics and was out of the rotation by Game 4.

The Sixers were not prepared to break the bank to re-sign McDaniels, but still liked the potential of the 6-foot-9 forward. His traits seem to line up with several of the players the Raptors roster, making this an obvious fit.

George Niang (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Shake Milton (MInnesota Timberwolves) are also reportedly headed elsewhere. The Sixers did agree to terms with veteran guard Patrick Beverley on a one-year, veteran minimum deal, a league source confirmed to Liberty Ballers.