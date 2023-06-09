SB Nation Reacts: Majority of Sixers fans think Tobias Harris will be traded this summer

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Philadelphia 76ers are heading into what could end up being a rather transformative offseason. Star point guard James Harden is widely expected to decline his player option and become a free agent. Whether he remains a Sixer or departs for the Houston Rockets (or Phoenix Suns?) seems quite murky.

Tobias Harris is approaching the final year of the five-year, $180 million contract he inked four summers ago. The chances he’s moved are presumably as good as they’ve ever been since he signed that deal. Two of Philadelphia’s four best players from 2022-23 could be donning new colors next season.

According to a recent survey, more than 70 percent of participants think at least one of those two will be elsewhere this fall, with 71 percent of folks believing Harris will be traded during the offseason.

Harris has spent the past 4.5 seasons with the Sixers. He averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season, while shooting 38.9 percent from deep. He’s a good, useful player, but has often regressed in the playoffs and is a murky fit, given his contract and preference to operate methodically on the ball offensively. If the right trade arises, it’s by no means inconceivable Philadelphia could move him to fortify its depth and rearrange the rotation. We’ll find out over the next few months whether that comes to fruition.

