Per insider: Suns wouldn’t waive Chris Paul without a plan so ‘keep your eye on James Harden’

It’s been a whirlwind couple of days in the NBA.

Jake Fischer left us a few breadcrumbs on Tuesday with a new Yahoo Sports post. In that one, Fischer noted that:

“The Rockets harbor plans to invest in winning additions to Houston’s three-year rebuild, but have so far only been linked to the franchise’s former All-Star centerpiece, James Harden, as well as other potential veteran newcomers who could slot alongside Harden, should he spurn Philadelphia on the open market.... ...And for that, should Harden ultimately stick with the 76ers, Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet has often been linked to Houston as a secondary option who could perhaps slot into the team’s lead ball-handling role.”

And shortly after we were digesting the idea that the Rockets would like to (but may not be able to) add perhaps two max-level players (they can wrangle up around $60-70M in cap space this summer), we heard more about The Beard from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania, appearing on the Ryen Russillo Podcast said “my sense right now is that James Harden is someone that’s torn [about whether to stay in Philadelphia with Joel Embiid or bolt for Houston where he has family].”

And today, Charania posted more of the same from his appearance on FanduelTV:

Reporting on @fandueltv on free agency of James Harden, who sources say is believed to be seriously torn between 76ers and possible return to Rockets: pic.twitter.com/CWYe9NOG3d — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 7, 2023

Take a breath, there’s plenty more coming. Ready?

Next, Chris Haynes reported that Chris Paul’s future with the Phoenix Suns may be in flux.

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2023

Frantically, we started to wonder the salary cap implications of a 2024 title hopeful straight up waiving a future Hall of Famer. What would it mean for Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Suns? And what would it mean for an acquiring suitor?

Cap wizards started crunching the numbers for us.

Chris Paul is partially guaranteed for $15.8 million. Phoenix can stretch that amount into $3.16M cap hits over the next 5 years but wouldn't be able to re-sign him during that span.



Suns can attempt to re-sign him for less if he clears waivers.https://t.co/BUOTdIFmqR https://t.co/b8CYrtirTe pic.twitter.com/FeNfjUao2g — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 7, 2023

Would new owner Mat Isbia prefer a $12.2M non -tax payer’s mid level exception and dodging some luxury taxes to keeping his Point God on a $30.8M salary for a championship run?

Before waiving CP, I had the Suns at $5.3M under the tax apron and about $15.8M under the super tax.



If they straight waive CP, the Suns would be $13.3M under the tax.



If they waive and stretch CP, they can get to $25.9M under the tax.



That frees up the full Non-Taxpayer MLE. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 7, 2023

It would be kind of nutty if CP3 were waived (apparently they don’t have to make a decision until the end of the month) then turned back around and re-signed with the Suns, for what would essentially amount to a hefty pay cut. That would be tantamount to the type of restructuring deals we so often see in the NFL.

Then Shams weighed in with more info, noting nothing is solidified, and may not be for a couple more weeks.

Sources: The Suns and Chris Paul are exploring multiple options, including a trade, stretching his contract, or waiving and re-signing him in free agency. Phoenix expected to discuss trades ahead of Paul’s June 28 contract date.



Story at @TheAthletic:https://t.co/5EwV2pFLZ6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 7, 2023

And as a Sixers fan I must admit, reading this stuff, suddenly visions of CP3 playing on a dirt-cheap mid-level for the Boston Celtics, grifting for fouls against Paul Reed in a huge playoff moment in Philly, sending the Celtics into the bonus with nine minutes left in the third quarter of a closeout game, started to give me tremors. Then I wondered if Philadelphia could afford him, or if he would get over his frustration with Daryl Morey once having traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But I reminded myself there’s way too much more slop coming to get too worried about any one scenario. And sure enough, ESPN Insider Ramona Shelburne dropped the next breadcrumb for us.

Appearing live on the Mason & Ireland on ESPN Radio show, Shelburne said:

“[The Phoenix Suns don’t waive Paul] unless they feel pretty good about somebody else. And I want you to keep your eye on James Harden. I don’t want to report anything, but that was in the wind for the past month or so. Everybody thinks it’s like Philly or Houston but I don’t know, there has been discussions in the wind.”

.@ramonashelburne was live on @VeniceMase and @LAIreland when the breaking news about CP3 being waived was dropped.



Lakers fans, would you want to see Chris Paul in the purple and gold?



Vote below in the comments pic.twitter.com/GUSdj4OBNE — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) June 7, 2023

It’s not the first time we’ve heard the Suns named as a possibility for Harden.

With free agency pending for James Harden, I’m hearing there is another team prominently on is radar in addition to Houston. That team is the Phoenix Suns. — Brian Geltzeiler (@BGeltzNBA) May 15, 2023

Hypothetically, Harden could opt into the final year of his salary and extend in Phoenix down the road. That would be the tidiest way to accomplish this, although there would be more risk for him there personally/financially.

But doing so would allow the teams to swap the two former teammates.

Harden could be sign-and-traded to Phoenix by Morey for CP3 too. That’s probably the next tidiest way, with much less risk for James, but a bit more cap headaches for the Sixers.

There are also some three-time monstrosities we’ve joked about.

“ If I'm not there (with Nurse in Philly) and I'm staying in Toronto, we want (Nurse) to fail."



(You can alllllllmost hear in his voice him saying “send James to Phx, CP3 to Toronto, cook up a TPE and bring me to Philly please.” ) https://t.co/zb4mYxO8Ev — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) May 31, 2023

But here, unlike deals with the Houston Rockets, the Sixers would not need to bargain for a traded player-exception.

Harkening back to Shams words, Harden is torn between Philly and Houston. But if you got James off the record, don’t you think he’d love a third option to mull over for the next few weeks as well? One that might well be his best shot at a championship?

To that end, Shelburne says this may not be a two-team race, and reminds us that Harden and Durant are cool, as they traveled to Europe together last offseason. She says there’s no lingering tension from their failed title pursuit in Brooklyn and that everyone wants to play with Devin Booker, basically.

This is all purely hypothetical but as long as we’re thinking about it... Paul wouldn’t be an upgrade over Harden at this point, having recently turned 38-years-old. He’s had an unbearable time staying healthy deep into May over the last few years. But if you’re the Sixers and you no longer want (or have learned you’re losing) The Beard, CP3 is probably better than a player/s you might get with the type of $12.2M contract Harden’s leaving would make available.

But don’t tell that to Phoenix. So far it sounds like they might beg to differ.

Just saying, Paul and new head coach Nick Nurse would be one heck of a duo, both seem pretty feisty.