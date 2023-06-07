Report: Phoenix Suns mulling future of Chris Paul

Updated: 7:13 p.m

Chris Paul’s future with the Phoenix Suns is reportedly in flux.

According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the Suns will waive Paul. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Phoenix met with Paul’s representatives and the sides are still determining the best path forward for the future Hall of Famer — which could include Paul being traded, being waived and re-signed or being waived and his salary stretched.

The 12-time All-Star signed a four-year, $120 million deal with Phoenix two years ago. His third year is partially guaranteed and his fourth year is non-guaranteed. If on the roster past June 28, his deal becomes fully guaranteed. If waived, he’d be owed $15.8 million for 2023-24 and enters the free agent pool.

“Paul plans to player several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship, sources say,” Haynes tweeted.”

Paul joined the Suns via trade prior to the 2020-21 season. He helped end their decade-long playoff drought and led them to the 2021 NBA Finals, where they fell in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. During his Phoenix tenure, he’s earned two All-Star and All-NBA berths. But he struggled much of this past season and missed the final four games of the Suns’ second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets because of a groin injury. Now, he could potentially look to join a new team and compete for a championship.