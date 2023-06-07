Do you think the Sixers will trade Tobias Harris this offseason?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.
Just under four years ago, the Philadelphia 76ers signed Tobias Harris to a five-year, $180 million deal. Thus far, he’s spent all of those years in Philadelphia and is set to make $39 million next season, ranking among the top 20 salaries around the league (before a new wave of contracts this summer). Harris is a good player, but he’s never approached consistent All-Star production throughout his contract, has often struggled in the playoffs and has been a fourth option the past 1.5 years since James Harden joined the Sixers.
With only one year remaining and fresh off a poor second-round series against the Boston Celtics, it seems as plausible as ever that he could be dealt over the offseason. So, do you think he’ll be moved? Let us know!
