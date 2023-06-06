SB Nation Reacts: Most Sixers fans like the hiring of Nick Nurse

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

On May 29, just under two weeks since firing Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers hired Nick Nurse to be their latest head coach. Nurse was head coach of the Toronto Raptors for five seasons, shepherding them to the 2018-19 title, three playoff appearances and five series victories. The 55-year-old amassed a 227-163 coaching record during his time in Toronto. He and the Sixers will hope he can lead them past the second round for the first time since 2001.

With the Nurse Era commenced following his introductory presser on Thursday, the overwhelming majority of Sixers fans seem optimistic about the hire. According to a recent survey, 86 percent of participants like the decision to add Nurse.

Regardless of whether James Harden stays in Philadelphia and other offseason moves, this Sixers roster is likely to be much different than what Nurse coached with the Raptors the past few years. It’ll be interesting to see how he approaches schematics and what he does to try and help this team reach its lofty goals.

