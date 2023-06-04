Report: Sam Cassell joining Celtics as assistant coach

Sam Cassell is heading north to enemy territory.

The former Sixers assistant is reportedly joining Joe Mazzulla’s staff with the Boston Celtics. Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first on the news.

Sam Cassell has agreed to join the Boston Celtics coaching staff under Joe Mazzulla, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2023

Cassell, 53, spent the last three seasons with the Sixers as Doc Rivers’ top assistant. The former NBA point guard connected with several players during his time in Philadelphia, most noticeably young guard Tyrese Maxey. Cassell was also on Rivers’ staff with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2014-2020.

Before beginning his coaching career with the Washington Wizards back in 2009, Cassell had a 15-year NBA career. He made one All-Star team and won three championships — two with the Houston Rockets and one playing for Rivers with the Celtics in 2008.

We have yet to hear of any hires for Sixers new head coach Nick Nurse. His top assistant with the Toronto Raptors, Adrian Griffin, took the head job with the Milwaukee Bucks.