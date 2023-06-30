Shake Milton moves on from Sixers, will reportedly sign with Timberwolves

The Philadelphia 76ers are now down two free agents as guard Shake Milton is reportedly headed to the Minnesota Timberwolves on a two-year, $10 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Milton agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with Timberwolves, per source. https://t.co/H6t05UqO8Y — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Milton was drafted by the Sixers with the 54th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Since then, he’s been a consistent fixture in Philadelphia’s second unit, yielding inconsistent results. Milton’s most productive season with the Sixers arguably came in 2020-21 when he averaged 13.0 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game over 63 appearances averaging 23.2 minutes per game. This past season, Milton finished the campaign averaging 8.4 points (shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc), 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

But when the playoffs rolled around, Milton was no longer in the rotation. He played just 22 total minutes in 11 games against the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics in the postseason.

The 26-year-old became a free agent today after the conclusion of a three-year, $5 million contract with the Sixers after his first two years with the team on a two-way contract. The Sixers reportedly were aiming to bring Milton back but fell short, according to Tim Bontemps. With the Harden situation still the priority on the Sixers’ plate, it might have been difficult to come up with a contract even if they wanted to.

The Sixers had hopes of bringing Milton back, but were unable to do so. Philly is now down Milton and Georges Niang in free agency, and will be looking to try to add some guard help. https://t.co/o7x6J052ek — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 30, 2023

Earlier Friday evening, fellow free agent Georges Niang ended his tenure with the Sixers as he will reportedly sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a three-year, $26-million deal.

Anyway, let’s just reminisce on the time Milton dropped 39 (seven triples) on the Los Angeles Clippers on March 1, 2020.