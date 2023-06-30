 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shake Milton moves on from Sixers, will reportedly sign with Timberwolves

Two free agents have walked away from the Philadelphia 76ers now with Shake Milton joining Georges Niang in ending their tenures in the City of Brotherly Love.

By Erin Grugan
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are now down two free agents as guard Shake Milton is reportedly headed to the Minnesota Timberwolves on a two-year, $10 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Milton was drafted by the Sixers with the 54th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Since then, he’s been a consistent fixture in Philadelphia’s second unit, yielding inconsistent results. Milton’s most productive season with the Sixers arguably came in 2020-21 when he averaged 13.0 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game over 63 appearances averaging 23.2 minutes per game. This past season, Milton finished the campaign averaging 8.4 points (shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc), 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

But when the playoffs rolled around, Milton was no longer in the rotation. He played just 22 total minutes in 11 games against the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics in the postseason.

The 26-year-old became a free agent today after the conclusion of a three-year, $5 million contract with the Sixers after his first two years with the team on a two-way contract. The Sixers reportedly were aiming to bring Milton back but fell short, according to Tim Bontemps. With the Harden situation still the priority on the Sixers’ plate, it might have been difficult to come up with a contract even if they wanted to.

Earlier Friday evening, fellow free agent Georges Niang ended his tenure with the Sixers as he will reportedly sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a three-year, $26-million deal.

Anyway, let’s just reminisce on the time Milton dropped 39 (seven triples) on the Los Angeles Clippers on March 1, 2020.

