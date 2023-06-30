Sixers release Summer League roster

The Philadelphia 76ers finally released their full Summer League roster on Friday, with several intriguing names:

Key players that most people will be watching include Jaden Springer, Filip Petrusev and their recent undrafted two-way signees — Terquavion Smith, Ricky Council IV and Ąžuolas Tubelis. Louis King, who was previously one of the two-way players for the Sixers, will also be featured. As will Arizona State product Marcus Bagley, the brother of the Detroit Pistons’ Marvin Bagley, who signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the team.

New additions we didn’t know about previously include:

• Makur Maker, who is Thon Maker’s brother

• Hyungjung Lee, a South Korean wing who played with the Santa Cruz Warriors

• DJ Stewart, a 6-foot-5 guard who most recently played with Marineros de Puerto Plata, a club in the Dominican Republic

• Greg Brown III, a former 2021 second-round draft pick (Trail Blazers) who most recently played with the Ontario Clippers

• Elijah McCadden, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Georgia Southern

Something else that’s cool: Nick Nurse will be coaching this squad in Salt Lake. It’ll be his first coaching experience with guys like Springer and Petrusev. Springer will begin a pivotal third season with the Sixers and Petrusev could wind up on the team’s roster. Summer League isn’t far away, with the first game fast approaching on Monday, July 3, in Utah.