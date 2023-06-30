Report: Lakers, Warriors and others interested in Shake Milton

What a 24 hours it’s been. James Harden surprisingly picked up his player option for 2023-24 and is now working with the Sixers to find a trade. And the start of free agency is just hours away, so of course, the slop is picking up.

Not everything is as major as Harden’s likely incoming trade, but Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports has provided another Sixers nugget in his latest free agency piece. Shake Milton has reportedly caught the interest of some Western Conference contenders:

Former Sixers guard Shake Milton has drawn the eye of several Western Conference contenders, including the Lakers and Warriors, according to league personnel.

Milton’s minutes and impact have been a bit up and down during his time with the Sixers, but he’s coming off a solid season in 2022-23 — especially when he got more extended run. He averaged 8.4 points and a career-high 3.2 assists in 20.6 minutes per game. His efficiency took a clear jump from 2021-22 as well, as he shot 37.8 percent from three (his highest since 2019-20) and recorded the second-best true shooting percentage (57.5) of his career. As a complementary guard who can provide a decent touch of scoring, ball-handling and playmaking off the bench, he deserves interest in free agency.

How interested the Sixers are in re-signing Milton remains to be seen. It also might be difficult to figure out a new contract even if they want to. As long as Harden’s trade situation is up in the air (maybe it’ll be wrapped up quickly before free agency starts and new CBA rules kick in), that has to be the priority for the Sixers in terms of figuring out their return, reshaping the team with those pieces, and then figuring out what cap space and positional needs they have for free agency.

With all that considered, it would be understandable for Milton to take the security of other offers at the start of free agency if he gets them. A change of scenery to an appealing team like the Lakers or Warriors might be exactly what he’d prefer anyway.

We’ll find out soon enough. There’s an awful lot of Sixers stories to follow in the coming hours and days.