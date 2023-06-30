Georges Niang will reportedly sign with Cavs, ending Sixers tenure

Sharpshooting forward Georges Niang will not return to the Sixers and instead will sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a three-year, $26-million deal. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent F George Niang has agreed on a three-year, $26 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Niang leaves Sixers for another Eastern contender. pic.twitter.com/PsF6euvmQV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Georges Niang's three-year, $26 million deal with Cleveland is fully guaranteed, sources said. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 30, 2023

We’d heard over the last week or so that the Cavs and Indiana Pacers had interest in the Iowa State product. Cleveland will now get a veteran shooter to complement its young core.

Niang was originally signed to a two-year deal by the Sixers in the summer of 2021 after a four-year stint in Utah. Over the last two seasons, the Minivan had provided the team with desperately-needed spacing by knocking down over 40 percent from three. The volume (12.6 attempts per 100 possessions) was equally as important for players like Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Despite his athletic limitations, Niang proved to be a solid rotational piece in the postseason after struggling in the playoffs in the past. He shot 46.2 percent from deep and even held up well defensively against the Boston Celtics, who at times would hunt him with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Niang had become a fan favorite for his unabated trash talking and also became one of Sixers play-by-play announcer Kate Scott’s favorite calls. Sadly, no more “Bang! Bang! Niang!” will be heard on the team’s broadcast.

We’ll see if Niang’s departure clears a path for the Sixers to re-sign Jalen McDaniels, who the team acquired in the deal that sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers.