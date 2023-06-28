Report: Sixers will extend qualifying offer to big man Paul Reed

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Sixers are extending a qualifying offer to reserve big man Paul Reed. He will become a restricted free agent and may field offers from around the league.

The Sixers possess matching rights for the player Daryl Morey drafted No. 58 overall during the 2020 NBA Draft. All indications are that the team would love to retain the fan favorite. Reed provides some switchable defense, hustle, rebounding, blocks, steals and energy. He’s improving at staying out of foul trouble too. According to former head coach Doc Rivers, it was his growing rapport with James Harden which helped him take over the job from Montrezl Harrell.

But if a rival team envisions a starting role and pays Reed in accordance with that idea, it’s certainly possible he could be lured away. If Reed is not satisfied being backup to a perennial MVP candidate in Joel Embiid, perhaps he’d prefer a change of scenery; then again, maybe new head coach Nick Nurse is willing to experiment with some Embiid-Reed front-court lineups.

Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers are busy this time of year. They’re reportedly focused on retaining point guard James Harden. But there are several other free agents to monitor including Jalen McDaniels, Georges Niang and”B-Ball” Paul.

Reed finished his third season in the NBA. He was finally able to win the primary backup role around the midway point of the 2022-2023 season, spelling Embiid whenever the reigning MVP needed a blow. Reed beat out Harrell, who recently declined his player option.

Embiid missed Game 4 of the first round vs. Brooklyn with an LCL sprain. Reed filled in admirably dropping 10 points and 15 rebounds, helping the Sixers sweep the Nets.

In Game 1 vs. the Celtics, Reed again got the start and finished with 10 points and 13 boards, in a huge upset victory up in Boston. It was a really impressive performance.

Scotto also reported that the team is “not expected to extend Louis King a qualifying offer,” slating the two-way player signed by Morey last winter for unrestricted free agency.

We’ll continue to monitor the markets for Harden, Reed, Niang and McDaniels as free agency continues to near.

Step one of Operation: Continue the B-ball Paul Victory Tour is complete.