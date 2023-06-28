Report: Sixers adding Fabulous Flournoy, Toure’ Murry to coaching staff

According to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Philadelphia 76ers are adding Fabulous Flournoy and Toure’ Murry to new head coach Nick Nurse’s revamped coaching staff. Flournoy is listed as a player development and assistant coach on the Sixers’ website, while Murry is listed as a player development associate coach.

Flournoy spent the past four years as an assistant with the Toronto Raptors alongside Nurse. Prior to that, he played professionally for three different teams in the British Basketball League between 1996 and 2019.

Murry retired from professional basketball in September 2022 and, per his LinkedIn, was a G League coach from then until April 2023 before joining the Sixers. After a four-year career at Wichita State, he went undrafted, bouncing around the NBA and G League before playing overseas from 2016 through 2022.

Flournoy and Murry join other assistants such as Doug West, Bobby Jackson and Rico Hines, who will help compose Philadelphia’s retooled bench behind Nurse.