Crumbl Cookie promises free cookies for Philly ... if Tobias Harris stays on the Sixers

Give Tobias Harris credit: this is excellent marketing.

By Josh Grieb
2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The stakes have once again been raised for the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, as the dessert chain Crumbl Cookie has offered a free cookie to entire the city if Tobias Harris remains on the team.

Harris, who partnered with Crumbl Cookie in 2022, has been at the center of Sixers trade rumors. Without any upcoming first-round draft picks, his expiring contract next season is the only real trade asset the Sixers have if they’re looking to get better.

He took the time to address those trade rumors when talking to reporters at a Fanatics (charity?) event at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday afternoon. Harris made sure to walk back his dad’s comments about his role on the team, while also making his case as an impact wing in the league, and plugging his business partnership.

Surely, the opportunity of free cookies for all will weigh heavily on this decision for Daryl Morey and the entire Sixers front office.

