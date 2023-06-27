Crumbl Cookie promises free cookies for Philly ... if Tobias Harris stays on the Sixers

The stakes have once again been raised for the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, as the dessert chain Crumbl Cookie has offered a free cookie to entire the city if Tobias Harris remains on the team.

If @tobias31 stays with the @sixers everyone in Philly gets a free Crumbl cookie https://t.co/zE8JrNGE48 — Crumbl Cookies (@CrumblCookies) June 28, 2023

Harris, who partnered with Crumbl Cookie in 2022, has been at the center of Sixers trade rumors. Without any upcoming first-round draft picks, his expiring contract next season is the only real trade asset the Sixers have if they’re looking to get better.

He took the time to address those trade rumors when talking to reporters at a Fanatics (charity?) event at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday afternoon. Harris made sure to walk back his dad’s comments about his role on the team, while also making his case as an impact wing in the league, and plugging his business partnership.

Speaking at a Fanatics camp for underserved Philly kids, Tobias Harris said he understood why his father stuck up for him in recent media comments but added his father does not speak for him.



“I was OK with that role (as the fourth option). I never complained about it.” — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) June 27, 2023

"Casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie."



Tobias Harris chimes in on the trade speculation surrounding him. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8GdU3N9cYw — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 27, 2023

Surely, the opportunity of free cookies for all will weigh heavily on this decision for Daryl Morey and the entire Sixers front office.